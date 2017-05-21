NBA

Report: Knicks part ways with assistant Josh Longstaff

22:29 | NBA
NBA Draft Lottery: Instant Mock Draft
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The New York Knicks have parted ways with assistant coach Josh Longstaff, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

The Knicks decided not to renew the contract of Longstaff, who was one of the last remaining coaches from the brief Derek Fisher era. He was also reportedly very close with Kristaps Porzingis. Longstaff traveled oversees to assist Porzingis with his training with the Latvian national team.

Longstaff previously served as a player development coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reports out of Spain say the Knicks have interest in bringing back former point guard Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach. 

