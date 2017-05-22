NBA

Enes Kanter wants to become U.S. citizen after detainment in Romania

1:02 | NBA
Thunder's Enes Kanter detained at airport in Romania
Chris Chavez
16 minutes ago

Enes Kanter has returned to the United States after his Turkish passport was canceled and he was detained by Romanian authorities and received death threats. Kanter held a press conference in New York City on Monday morning and expressed his hopes of becoming an American citizen.

"Right now I am country-less," Kanter said, according to ESPN.com. "I am open to adoption definitely. I am going to try to become an American citizen. I have a green card. We will see if they can speed up the process a little bit. It would definitely be nice. Right now my next move is becoming an American citizen."

Kanter once called the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "the Hitler of our century" and received backlash on social media. He said that his passport was revoked because of his views. Kanter, who turned 25 on Saturday, has been an outspoken critic of Erdogan in the past, so much so his family—who still live in Turkey—publicly disowned him last year. He is a supporter of Fethullah Gulen, the alleged mastermind behind 2016's failed coup to unseat Erdogan from power.

NADKARNI: Enes Kanter Return Should Be The Example, Not The Exception

He made his return to the United States with the assistance of Oklahoma City Thunder lawyers, Homeland Security, the NBA and NBA Players Association. He was able to travel to London before boarding a flight to New York.

Kanter spent time in Indonesia doing work for his Enes Kanter Light Foundation, which provides help for those in need. Indonesian authorities were on the lookout for Kanter and believed he was a "dangerous man." Kanter and his agent fled to Singapore and then to Romania before authorities caught up to him.

Kanter has a green card that was issued in 2016.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters