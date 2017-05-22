Kevin Durant: 'I made the 100 percent correct decision' to join Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has no regrets about the way he went about his free agency and choosing the Golden State Warriors, he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

“I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose,” Durant said. “I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be. I appreciate everything I’ve done before this. But I’m here now, and I feel like it’s a great spot for me to be."

“This is where I am supposed to be at this point of my life," he added. "I’m taking it on and conquering every part of it. I’m enjoying every single step.”

Durant is on the verge of returning the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Durant has a one-year player option for next season that would pay him $27.7 million. He told the Undefeated that he does not plan on leaving and playing anywhere else.

Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Warriors this postseason. He has scored more than 30 points in two of the three games against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors lead the series 3–0.