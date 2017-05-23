Watch: Kyrie Irving scores 21 points in third quarter vs. Celtics, ties Cavs record
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was a man possessed in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
Irving scored 21 points while shooting 9-for-10 from the floor and then two-of-three from beyond the arc. His 21 points in the quarter tied the Cavaliers postseason record for most points in a quarter, which LeBron James achieved in 2010.
Watch some of Irving's best moments below:
Uncle Drew's favorite spot to cap off a dominant 3Q. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ijeZYqTDbL— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2017
34 points and counting for Uncle Drew! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/s8FjLxW8jl— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 24, 2017
Uncle Drew took over in the 3Q with 21 points! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/BPP1wEzha1— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2017
Kyrie Irving + Cavs signs = perfection pic.twitter.com/ankRRMYQ2Q— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 24, 2017
The Cavaliers came back to take the lead in the second half after recording a 32% field goal percentage in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers lead the series 2–1.