NBA

Watch: Kyrie Irving scores 21 points in third quarter vs. Celtics, ties Cavs record

0:53 | NBA
LeBron James on Game 3 loss: 'I didn't have it'
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was a man possessed in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Irving scored 21 points while shooting 9-for-10 from the floor and then two-of-three from beyond the arc. His 21 points in the quarter tied the Cavaliers postseason record for most points in a quarter, which LeBron James achieved in 2010.

Watch some of Irving's best moments below:

The Cavaliers came back to take the lead in the second half after recording a 32% field goal percentage in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers lead the series 2–1.

