NBA

NBA Draft 2017: Underclassmen who entered and will remain in the draft

3:11 | NBA
NBA Draft: Justin Jackson, Jarrett Allen go through the SI Now NBA Combine
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the pool of players will be finalized by Wednesday night.

After a new rule change, a player can declare for the NBA draft and then remove their names before the May 24 deadline. The NBA Draft will be held on June 22.

Players have until midnight to make their final decisions.

Key undecided players include Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky and Semi Ojeleye of SMU.

• NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Fultz, Ball, And Then What?

Below is a list of players who have announced their intent to remain in the NBA draft:

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Tony Bradley, North Carolina

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

Jarrett Allen, Texas

Ike Anigbogu, UCLA

OG Anunoby, Indiana

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Jordan Bell, Oregon

Antonio Blakeney, LSU

Tony Bradley, UNC

Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky

Dillon Brooks, Oregon

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

John Collins, Wake Forest

Chance Comanche, Arizona

Tyler Dorsey, Oregon

PJ Dozier, South Carolina

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Harry Giles, Duke

Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

Frank Jackson, Duke

Justin Jackson, UNC

Jaylen Johnson, Louisville

Luke Kennard, Duke

Kyle Kuzma, Utah

T.J. Leaf, UCLA

Tyler Lydon, Syracuse

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Eric Mika, BYU

Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Cameron Oliver, Nevada

Justin Patton, Creighton

LJ Peak, Georgetown

Ivan Rabb, California

Devin Robinson, Florida

Kobi Simmons, Arizona

Dennis Smith Jr., North Carolina State

Edmond Sumner, Xavier

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Jayson Tatum, Duke

Melo Trimble, Maryland

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

DJ Wilson. Michigan

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters