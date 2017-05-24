NBA Draft 2017: Underclassmen who entered and will remain in the draft
The NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the pool of players will be finalized by Wednesday night.
After a new rule change, a player can declare for the NBA draft and then remove their names before the May 24 deadline. The NBA Draft will be held on June 22.
Players have until midnight to make their final decisions.
Key undecided players include Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky and Semi Ojeleye of SMU.
Below is a list of players who have announced their intent to remain in the NBA draft:
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Tony Bradley, North Carolina
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Jarrett Allen, Texas
Ike Anigbogu, UCLA
OG Anunoby, Indiana
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State
Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Jordan Bell, Oregon
Antonio Blakeney, LSU
Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Thomas Bryant, Indiana
John Collins, Wake Forest
Chance Comanche, Arizona
Tyler Dorsey, Oregon
PJ Dozier, South Carolina
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Markelle Fultz, Washington
Harry Giles, Duke
Jonathan Isaac, Florida State
Frank Jackson, Duke
Justin Jackson, UNC
Jaylen Johnson, Louisville
Luke Kennard, Duke
Kyle Kuzma, Utah
T.J. Leaf, UCLA
Tyler Lydon, Syracuse
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona
Eric Mika, BYU
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Cameron Oliver, Nevada
Justin Patton, Creighton
LJ Peak, Georgetown
Ivan Rabb, California
Devin Robinson, Florida
Kobi Simmons, Arizona
Dennis Smith Jr., North Carolina State
Edmond Sumner, Xavier
Jayson Tatum, Duke
Melo Trimble, Maryland
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
DJ Wilson. Michigan