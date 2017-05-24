NBA Draft: Justin Jackson, Jarrett Allen go through the SI Now NBA Combine

The NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the pool of players will be finalized by Wednesday night.

After a new rule change, a player can declare for the NBA draft and then remove their names before the May 24 deadline. The NBA Draft will be held on June 22.

Players have until midnight to make their final decisions.

Key undecided players include Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky and Semi Ojeleye of SMU.

Below is a list of players who have announced their intent to remain in the NBA draft:

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Tony Bradley, North Carolina

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

Jarrett Allen, Texas

Ike Anigbogu, UCLA

OG Anunoby, Indiana

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Jordan Bell, Oregon

Antonio Blakeney, LSU

Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky

Dillon Brooks, Oregon

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

John Collins, Wake Forest

Chance Comanche, Arizona

Tyler Dorsey, Oregon

PJ Dozier, South Carolina

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Harry Giles, Duke

Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

Frank Jackson, Duke

Justin Jackson, UNC

Jaylen Johnson, Louisville

Luke Kennard, Duke

Kyle Kuzma, Utah

T.J. Leaf, UCLA

Tyler Lydon, Syracuse

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Eric Mika, BYU

Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Cameron Oliver, Nevada

Justin Patton, Creighton

LJ Peak, Georgetown

Ivan Rabb, California

Devin Robinson, Florida

Kobi Simmons, Arizona

Dennis Smith Jr., North Carolina State

Edmond Sumner, Xavier

Jayson Tatum, Duke

Melo Trimble, Maryland

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

DJ Wilson. Michigan