Steve Kerr still not well enough to coach Warriors in Finals, will travel to Cleveland

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told the media that he was still not feeling well enough to coach and return to the sidelines. He does plan to travel with the team to Cleveland.

"As of right now, I would not coach Thursday night," Kerr said. "It's still up in the air."

Kerr does not have a timetable to return from the lingering discomfort from a 2015 back surgery. Kerr coached the first two games of the Warriors; first round series against the Portland Trail Blazer before assistant coach Mike Brown took over on an interim basis. The injury also forced Kerr to miss the first 43 games of last season.

Kerr did not travel to Utah for the second-round series against the Jazz. He was able to travel to the Western Conference finals road games against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors are the first team to enter the NBA Finals with a perfect 12–0 record.

