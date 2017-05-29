LeBron is great. Kyrie is rolling. Kevin Love is playing the best basketball of his Cavs career. Tristan Thompson has always given the Warriors trouble. Kyle Korver will hit a few big shots. JR Smith is poised to reprise his role as shirtless Finals superhero who shocks the world with five or six games of above average defense. And, again, LeBron.

He's at the peak of his powers. "He's better than when I got into the league," Brad Stevens said of James two weeks ago. "A lot better. Just as you get older, you gain more experiences, you see more things. I didn't think he could get any better after that, but he is."

This is the sweet spot for LeBron: his basketball intelligence has always been in its own category, but this year he also has the supreme confidence that comes with having nothing left to prove, all coupled with skills and athleticism that haven't declined yet. It's wild.

So, LeBron is why I'm giving the Cavs a game here. But the Warriors are probably too good to make this any closer. Golden State has a better chance at sweeping this series than the Cavs do at winning it. They are too explosive on offense, and too relentless on defense, and too good at creating fatal mismatches.

All of that was true even last year, and that was before the third-best player in basketball joined the second-best player in basketball on the best team in the league. I won't overthink it from there. This seems like it may be a more interesting matchup on paper than it will be on the court. It's great that both teams are healthy and rolling, yes, but when this year's Warriors are rolling, nothing else matters. Not even LeBron.