NBA

Kings reportedly waive Anthony Tolliver on his birthday

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Anthony Tolliver is a well-respected NBA veteran, and Thursday is his 32nd birthday. 

The rebuilding Kings chose to waive him...on Thursday, according to The Vertical and other outlets. They had to do so for a legitimate business reason — his contract is structured so that Sacramento saves a large chunk of money off the original $16 million they agreed to if they waive him by June 1. They only owe him $2 million for next season with this move. So it’s not altogether a shock.

That said, the Kings’ Twitter account wished Tolliver a happy birthday Thursday morning, which could conceivably have been a little awkward.

In other news, the Finals start Thursday. May Tolliver find a suitable NBA home this summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters