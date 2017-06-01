Kings reportedly waive Anthony Tolliver on his birthday
Anthony Tolliver is a well-respected NBA veteran, and Thursday is his 32nd birthday.
The rebuilding Kings chose to waive him...on Thursday, according to The Vertical and other outlets. They had to do so for a legitimate business reason — his contract is structured so that Sacramento saves a large chunk of money off the original $16 million they agreed to if they waive him by June 1. They only owe him $2 million for next season with this move. So it’s not altogether a shock.
That said, the Kings’ Twitter account wished Tolliver a happy birthday Thursday morning, which could conceivably have been a little awkward.
RT to wish @ATolliver44 a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/kWEIWKYWQ3— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 1, 2017
In other news, the Finals start Thursday. May Tolliver find a suitable NBA home this summer.