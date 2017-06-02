NBA Finals schedule 2017: Cavs vs. Warriors

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

As you likely know by now, the Warriors and Cavaliers will meet for a third straight year in the NBA Finals, pitting the NBA’s two best teams head to head in a rubber match of sorts.

The best-of-seven series begins Thursday, June 1 and will end no later than June 18, with a 2–2–1–1–1 travel format. Golden State has home court advantage and enters as the favorite, with Kevin Durant added to the mix. LeBron James will push back looking for his third championship.

The Warriors won Game 1 113–91.

All games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and stream here on WatchESPN. Full schedule is below.

Warriors vs. Cavs : NBA Finals schedule

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Cleveland Local EDT Broadcast

Game 1 – Thursday June 1, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R