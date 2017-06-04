Former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after his vehicle overturned just after 3 a.m. on a California freeway, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Gloria Govan, the former "Basketball Wives" star, was also in the accident but escaped without any injury.

Fisher was driving and allowed a car to pass before his Cadillac hit the raised concrete curb and guardrail on the shoulder. His vehicle was overturned and blocked the third and fourth lanes of the highway.

The California Highway Patrol investigated the incident and said Fisher had been drinking.

Fisher was most recently the Knicks' coach from 2014 to 2016.