Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant visited the White House to celebrate several championships during the President Bush administration. The future Hall of Famer recognizes the controversy around President Trump but would still visit the White House, he tells Politico.

Bryant has been open about his personal relationship with President Obama.

“I probably would go,” Bryant told Politico. “That visit is more than how you feel about the current administration. It’s about the guys next to you, about the flag, about the kids out there who look up to you and the United States. But, honestly, it’s a tough call.”

The New England Patriots were the first team to visit the White House under President Trump and several players including Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Chris Long and LaGarrette Blount.

The Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors will be the next team to visit and more players will face the choice of visiting or not.