Warriors vs. 1995-96 Bulls: Would MJ's team stand a chance against Golden State?

After notching two straight blowout wins over the Cavaliers to open the 2017 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are on the cusp of history once again. This time, they're chasing playoff perfection.

Here’s what the fundamentals of the Warriors’ “Greatest Team of All-Time” case would look like if they take Game 3 on Wednesday night and sweep the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday to complete their 16-0 run in this year's playoffs.

• Avenged the worst collapse in NBA Finals history with the most dominant postseason run in history

• First team ever to go undefeated in the postseason

• No. 2 winning percentage of all time, regular season and postseason combined: 83-15 (.847), trailing only 1996 Bulls (87-13, .870)

• One of 13 best records ever (67-15) and best three-year span ever (207-39)

• No. 4 all-time in regular season point differential (+11.6)

• Tied with 1992 Bulls for No. 1 offensive efficiency since 1984 (116.2 rating)

• Best postseason point differential ever (+16.9 currently), previous record is +12.8 by 2001 Lakers

• No. 2 offensive efficiency among NBA champions since 1984 (118.6 currently), trailing only 1987 Lakers (120.3)

• First pair of teammates to post PER above 27 in same postseason (min. 300 minutes): Stephen Curry at 28.1 and Kevin Durant at 27.1 currently

• Boasting two former MVPs, four 2017 All-Stars, three 2017 All-NBA selections

• Eliminated five 2017 All-Stars (Gordon Hayward, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love) and numerous former All-Stars (including Damian Lillard, Joe Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, etc.)