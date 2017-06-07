NBA

What's On The Line If The Warriors Finish 16-0?

2:39 | NBA
Warriors vs. 1995-96 Bulls: Would MJ's team stand a chance against Golden State?

Quickly

  • If the Warriors go 16-0 in this year's playoffs, their argument for "Greatest Team Of All-Time" is pretty strong. Here's a breakdown of what's at stake in the Finals.
Ben Golliver
an hour ago

After notching two straight blowout wins over the Cavaliers to open the 2017 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are on the cusp of history once again. This time, they're chasing playoff perfection.

Here’s what the fundamentals of the Warriors’ “Greatest Team of All-Time” case would look like if they take Game 3 on Wednesday night and sweep the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday to complete their 16-0 run in this year's playoffs.

• Avenged the worst collapse in NBA Finals history with the most dominant postseason run in history

• First team ever to go undefeated in the postseason

• No. 2 winning percentage of all time, regular season and postseason combined: 83-15 (.847), trailing only 1996 Bulls (87-13, .870)

• One of 13 best records ever (67-15) and best three-year span ever (207-39)

• No. 4 all-time in regular season point differential (+11.6)

• Tied with 1992 Bulls for No. 1 offensive efficiency since 1984 (116.2 rating)

• Best postseason point differential ever (+16.9 currently), previous record is +12.8 by 2001 Lakers

• No. 2 offensive efficiency among NBA champions since 1984 (118.6 currently), trailing only 1987 Lakers (120.3)

NBA
Warriors Stare Down Their Old Nemesis: Game 3

• First pair of teammates to post PER above 27 in same postseason (min. 300 minutes): Stephen Curry at 28.1 and Kevin Durant at 27.1 currently

• Boasting two former MVPs, four 2017 All-Stars, three 2017 All-NBA selections

• Eliminated five 2017 All-Stars (Gordon Hayward, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love) and numerous former All-Stars (including Damian Lillard, Joe Johnson, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, etc.)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters