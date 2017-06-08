Jonathan Jeanne, a French prospect projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft, has been diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The disease, a genetic disorder that affects connective tissues in the body, could end Jeanne’s career. He had an MRI at the draft combine in May — where he was a standout prospect — that revealed a spine abnormality that led to a follow-up exam at the Cleveland Clinic. Jeanne received the news on Thursday.

A 7'2" center, Jeanne had been working out for teams and was a likely first-rounder based on his unique physical gifts. He was playing professionally for SLUC Nancy Basket in France’s top league.

Marfan syndrome nearly ended the career of former Baylor center Isaiah Austin, who made an unexpected return to basketball after being cleared in November.

Jeanne ranked as the 22nd overall prospect on SI’s most recent draft Big Board.