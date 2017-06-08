NBA

NBA rumors: LeBron James could consider move to Los Angeles in 2018 free agency

  Will LeBron James consider a move to Los Angeles? Check out the latest NBA rumors.
LeBron James could consider a move to Los Angeles during 2018 free agency, when the Cavaliers forward will be an unrestricted free agent, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reports

James and the Cavaliers are still battling the Warriors in the NBA Finals, though Golden State took a commanding 3–0 lead on Wednesday night in Cleveland. But James's future in Cleveland appears uncertain. O'Connor reports that "rumblings across the league" indicate James could be interested in a move to Los Angeles, to play for either the Clippers or Lakers. 

Check out the latest NBA rumors, from LeBron's future to the NBA draft, below. 

• LeBron James could consider leaving Cleveland after the 2017-18 season to head to Los Angeles, to play for the Lakers or Clippers. (The Ringer)

• Former Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski will work out for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have the 11th and 41st pick in this month's draft. (Charlotte Observer)

• Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau says teams are inquiring about the team's No. 7 pick in the draft.

• One NBA executive says the Lakers need a star to entice Indiana Pacers forward Paul George to join the team. (Bleacher Report)

• Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg says he is not a candidate for the vacant Ohio State job. (Chicago Tribune)

