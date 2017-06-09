NBA

How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers: NBA Finals Game 4 TV channel, live stream

Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning a second NBA title in three seasons, and completing one of the most dominate playoff runs in American team sports.

Golden State's 118–113 victory in Game 3 over the Cleveland Cavaliers gave them a commanding 3–0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3–0 deficit in a best–of–seven series.

Kevin Durant led the way in Game 3 with 31 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter while Klay Thompson added 30.

Golden State has won each of its 15 playoff games this season by an average of almost 17 points per contest, and will look once again to the combination of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

Find out how to watch Friday's Game 4 below.

How to watch Game 4

When: 9 p.m. ET, Friday, June 9

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Finals schedule

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Cleveland

Game 1 – Golden State 113, Cleveland 91

Game 2 – Golden State 132, Cleveland 113

Game 3 – Golden State 118, Cleveland 113

Game 4 – Friday, June 9, Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

