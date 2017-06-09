NBA

Draymond Green phantom technical foul leads to Finals controversy

3:58 | NBA
How to create the perfect team to beat the Warriors
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Confusion over two apparent technical fouls on Warriors forward Draymond Green led to controversy in Finals Game 4. We’ll do our best to actually explain that sequence of events.

The first technical was originally assessed with 1:55 left in the first quarter. The Cavs led 37–27 at that point.

That tech occurred after Green and head coach Steve Kerr complained about a foul call that was assessed after Green struck Cavs guard Iman Shumpert in the face.

Now, fast-forward. With 6:18 left in the third quarter and the Cavaliers leading 99–85, Green was apparently assessed another technical foul after complaining about a call. See below. The second technical foul would have led to Green’s ejection from the game.

However, after a long period of on-court confusion, it was determined that Green was not assessed a tech in the first quarter to begin with. It was apparently assessed on Kerr, which meant that Green, much to everyone’s surprise, was not ejected from the game.

This entire sequence remains somewhat questionable, given the fact that Green was given a tech in the official box score, as SI’s Ben Golliver discovered.

Kerr said after the game that he initially thought the technical was on Green. 

The Cavaliers ended up winning 137–116. The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 3–1 in the series. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters