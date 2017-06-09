NBA

LeBron, Durant get into shouting match, receive double technicals

Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

A heated argument between LeBron James and Kevin Durant during the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals ended with both players receiving technical fouls. 

Durant and James started jawing at each other during a break in the action and the Cavaliers up by 19.  Both players were surrounded by teammates as they exchanged words. 

James and Durant ended up exchanging pleasantries after the "confrontation" and Cleveland resumed its dominance of Golden State. The Warriors made it closer in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland ended up winning 137–116 to cut Golden State's series lead to 3–1. 

