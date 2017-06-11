Before he had his own sneaker line, Michael Jordan wore Converse at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles when the United States defeated Spain. The pair of Converse were auctioned for $190,372.80 on Sunday morning by SCP Auctions.

It is the last pair of shoes that Jordan wore in competition as an amateur. The shoes were given by Jordan to an 11-year-old ball boy who got them signed in the locker room after the gold medal game. There is another pair of shoes that Jordan wore during the Olympic that was auctioned in 2015 but he did not wear those in the final.

• The Case For: LeBron James As 2017 Finals MVP

SCP Auctions states that the previous record for game-worn shoes was the $104,765 fetched for Jordan's Nike shoes from the flu game (Game 5) in the 1997 NBA Finals.