Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named the 2017 NBA Finals MVP after Golden State beat the Cavaliers in five games on Monday night.

Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the series and capped off his MVP performance by scoring 41 points in the 129–120 clincher. Durant’s lowest-scoring game of the Finals was Game 3, when he had 31.

The 28–year–old Durant won his first title in his first season with the Warriors after spending the first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant scored in bunches and also scored when it mattered most. His dagger late in Game 3 capped off a furious Golden State comeback and pushed the Cavs to the brink of elimination.