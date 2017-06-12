NBA

Kevin Durant named Finals MVP after winning first championship

2:20 | NBA
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry: The ultimate 3-on-3 team?
icon
Scooby Axson
40 minutes ago

Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named the 2017 NBA Finals MVP after Golden State beat the Cavaliers in five games on Monday night.

Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the series and capped off his MVP performance by scoring 41 points in the 129–120 clincher. Durant’s lowest-scoring game of the Finals was Game 3, when he had 31. 

The 28–year–old Durant won his first title in his first season with the Warriors after spending the first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Buy Sports Illustrated's Golden State Warriors 2017 Championship Package

Durant scored in bunches and also scored when it mattered most. His dagger late in Game 3 capped off a furious Golden State comeback and pushed the Cavs to the brink of elimination.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters