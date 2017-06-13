Warriors heavy favorites to win 2018 NBA title

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Golden State Warriors, coming off one of the dominate runs in NBA postseason history, are expected to hoist the trophy again and have been installed as heavy favorites to win the 2018 NBA title.

The Warriors won their second title in the past three seasons with a five-game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and are an overwhelming favorite at -200, according to Westgate SuperBook.

The Cavaliers are next at 3–1 and this year's finalists are the teams that have single-digit odds.

The other conference finalists, The San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics are 12–1 and 15–1, respectively.

The Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings are the league's biggest longshots at 1,000–1.

The Warriors head into the offseason with eight unrestricted free agent, including guard Stephen Curry. Curry can sign a deal worth $200 million if he returns to Golden State.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has a player option for next season and is also expected to return to the Warriors. Durant is set to make $27.7 million in 2017–18.