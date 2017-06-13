NBA

Warriors heavy favorites to win 2018 NBA title

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
icon
Scooby Axson
42 minutes ago

The Golden State Warriors, coming off one of the dominate runs in NBA postseason history, are expected to hoist the trophy again and have been installed as heavy favorites to win the 2018 NBA title.

The Warriors won their second title in the past three seasons with a five-game victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and are an overwhelming favorite at -200, according to Westgate SuperBook.

The Cavaliers are next at 3–1 and this year's finalists are the teams that have single-digit odds.

The other conference finalists, The San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics are 12–1 and 15–1, respectively.

The Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings are the league's biggest longshots at 1,000–1.

The Warriors head into the offseason with eight unrestricted free agent, including guard Stephen Curry. Curry can sign a deal worth $200 million if he returns to Golden State.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has a player option for next season and is also expected to return to the Warriors. Durant is set to make $27.7 million in 2017–18.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters