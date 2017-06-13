WATCH: LeBron James, Kevin Durant embrace immediately after Warriors clinch NBA title
Seconds after the Warriors clinched their second NBA title in three years, the two best basketball players on the planet shared a hug.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant embraced after the final buzzer on Monday after Golden State's 129–120 victory over Cleveland. The title was Durant's first of his career.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant hug it out after the final buzzer. #Respect— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 13, 2017
Durant was named NBA Finals MVP.