Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Seconds after the Warriors clinched their second NBA title in three years, the two best basketball players on the planet shared a hug. 

LeBron James and Kevin Durant embraced after the final buzzer on Monday after Golden State's 129–120 victory over Cleveland. The title was Durant's first of his career. 

Durant was named NBA Finals MVP. 

