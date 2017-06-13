The Warriors won their second NBA title in three years on Monday, so Stephen Curry smoked a cigar on live television—after saving it for a year.

Here's the backstory: Curry said after the Warriors lost to the Cavs in the Finals last year, he told one of his friends to save the cigar for him, so that he could enjoy it in a year after Golden State won the 2016-17 title. Sure enough, that's exactly what happened on Monday night.

"I've been waiting a whole year to smoke this," Curry said on NBA TV.

First he lit up a cigar on NBC Sports Bay Area.

On NBA TV, Curry took a puff from his victory cigar as hosts on the set interviewed Klay Thompson.

He wasn't letting that thing go.

Curry scored 34 points and tallied 10 assists in Monday's victory.