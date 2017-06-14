The Golden State Warriors won their fifth NBA Finals championship title with a 4–1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant, who joined the Warriors before the season, was named the Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The championship marks Golden State's second in three years.

To purchase one of SI's Warriors issues, including any of the commemorative covers, see below.

SI's Warriors championship package is also available for purchase.

Golden State Warriors Championship Package Featuring Kevin Durant on the cover. Buy Now

The cover story by Sports illustrated senior writer Lee Jenkins can also be read online here.