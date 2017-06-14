NBA

Here's how to get Sports Illustrated's Golden State Warriors NBA Finals covers

0:57 | NBA
Kevin Durant named Finals MVP after winning first championship
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Golden State Warriors won their fifth NBA Finals championship title with a 4–1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant, who joined the Warriors before the season, was named the Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The championship marks Golden State's second in three years.

To purchase one of SI's Warriors issues, including any of the commemorative covers, see below.

SI's Warriors championship package is also available for purchase.

Golden State Warriors Championship Package

Featuring Kevin Durant on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

The cover story by Sports illustrated senior writer Lee Jenkins can also be read online here.

