NBA

Reports: Celtics, Sixers in talks for No. 1 pick, Philly targeting Fultz

0:51
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

According to a storm of reports that trickled out late Friday afternoon, the 76ers are are involved in trade talks with the Celtics involving the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Marc Stein. Expanding on that, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers are “deep into talks” with the Celtics and are awaiting medical information on Markelle Fultz. The Sixers own the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, and are aiming to move up to No. 1 in a deal with Boston.

A potential deal would include the third pick and a future first from the Sixers. Wojnarowski reports that talks are far enough along that Fultz may meet with the Sixers in Philly on Saturday instead of a previously scheduled trip to Boston.

Philadelphia holds a host of future draft assets, including the Lakers’ 2018 first-round selection and the Kings’ 2019 first-rounder. The Sixers also hold their own first-rounders in those drafts.

On top of that, Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress reports the Lakers are “in love” with Fultz,  who has long been the presumptive No. 1 pick, following a strong workout on Thursday. The Lakers, who pick second, could potentially try and move up to deal with the Celtics in a deal that could involve Julius Randle and their draft pick.

ESPN’s Chad Ford reported Thursday that Boston was not set on taking Fultz, and was considering Josh Jackson. Moving down could enable the Celtics to take Jackson at a point of value while acquiring additional assets.

Among the players in consideration atop the draft are Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jackson, De’Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum. This is considered a strong draft class, and the disparity between players No. 1 through five or six is not especially wide for some teams. The Celtics could be justified in dealing down and acquiring future assets if they’re not sold on Fultz.

The NBA draft is Thursday.

