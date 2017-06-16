You don't have to be a Ball to be a Big Baller.

Rashad McCants will wear Big Baller Brand ZO2 shoes at this summer's BIG3, Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league. The ZO2 is Lonzo Ball's signature shoe, which was released by his father LaVar's Big Baller Brand last month.

"Sometimes it rubs people the wrong way when you come out as strong as LaVar did, as convicted as he was and passionate, it rubs people the wrong way," McCants said on the Big3Show podcast. "And I salute him, and I'm going to be wearing those ZO2's when BIG3 starts and I'm going to be supporting him full strength."

The ZO2: Prime costs $495 retail for most sizes. McCants, who was the No. 1 pick in the BIG3 draft, has praised Ball in the past for not signing with a big company like Nike, and he lauded Ball for his independence on the Big3Show.

"I believe in entrepreneurship, I believe in breaking the mold, I believe in challenging the status quo and I think that that's what he's doing. He's opening up a whole new lane for everyone to really realize that you can do your own thing," McCants said. "You don't have to go sign with Nike. You don't have to go sign with under Armour. You can build your own shoe and wear your own shoe."

McCants will play on the Trilogy, a team captained by Kenyon Martin and coached by Rick Mahorn. The BIG3, featuring the likes of Allen Iverson and Chauncey Billups, is set to begin on June 25 at the Barclays Center.