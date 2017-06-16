NBA

NBA rumors: Paul George committed to Pacers for next season

More Sports
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The NBA draft is less than a week away, and teams and prospects are finishing up a busy period of workouts, research and evaluation.

The rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

Free agency opens July 1 when the new league year turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Paul George says he is committed to playing for the Indiana Pacers next season.

• Chris Paul has plans to talk with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets. Paul is expected to opt of out contract. (Los Angeles Times)

• Boston Celtics are reportedly considering taking Kansas guard Josh Jackson with No. 1 pick. (ESPN.com)

• Lonzo Ball may talk to other lottery teams after his second meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN.com)

• The Lakers are working toward finalizing a workout with Jayson Tatum this weekend. (ESPN.com)

• The Atlanta Hawks likely won't sign Paul Millsap to supermax contract as GM says Millsap might get better offers from other teams. Millsap is eligible to sign five-year, $205 million contract. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

