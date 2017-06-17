The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have agreed to a trade that will send the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Sixers, who intend to select Markelle Fultz, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski also confirmed the report. The two teams will finalize terms on Monday. Wojnarowski reports that the Celtics will receive the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick and the Kings’ 2019 first-round pick in exchange. The latter two picks were in Philadelphia‘s possession from prior trades and will have draft range protections.

A storm of reports trickled out late Friday afternoon linking Boston and Philadelphia via trade. Fultz, the talented guard out of Washington who has long been the presumptive No. 1 pick in the draft, worked out for the Sixers on Saturday instead of a previously scheduled meeting with the Celtics. His workout was the final domino for Philadelphia to OK the deal, according to Wojnarowski and other reports.

Boston has been linked to Kansas forward Josh Jackson at No. 3. The Lakers are sandwiched between the two teams and have interest in Jackson at No. 2, among other prospects including UCLA guard Lonzo Ball. Jackson has not yet worked out for the Celtics and it’s unclear at this stage whether that will happen.

The NBA draft is Thursday.