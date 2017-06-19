The NBA draft is less than a week away, and teams and prospects are finishing up a busy period of workouts, research and evaluation.

The rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

The Celtics are already making moves, reportedly trading the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz, while the Celtics when take the Sixers No. 3 pick.

Free agency opens July 1 when the new league year turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add another first-round draft pick and have called at least two other lottery teams. The Lakers already own the draft's No. 2 overall selection. (ESPN.com)

• The Lakers expected to join the Paul George talks if the Cavaliers are closing in on a deal with the four–time All–Star. It is unclear if Lakers No. 2 pick is on the table. (The Ringer)

• The Celtics would love to acquire Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, but league sources say a blockbuster deal at this point is unlikely. Davis is signed through 2021. (The Vertical)

• The Indiana Pacers are asking teams for ideas on potential point guard trades. (TNT/NBA.com)

• The Dallas Mavericks have discussed trading for Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio. (DallasBasketball.com)