NBA trade rumors: Could Clippers move DeAndre Jordan?

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly explored the possibility of trading center DeAndre Jordan, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Haynes reports that the Clippers have checked in with a couple teams regarding interest in the All-Star center. The Phoenix Suns were among those teams and discussed possibly trading Jordan for Tyson Chandler and Suns's No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Phoenix backed off those talks.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times shot down the report and says the Clippers are not actively looking to move Jordan and no deal has been talked about or is in place.

 

Jordan has two years and $46 million remaining on his contract with the final year being a player option.

Clippers star Blake Griffin is expected to test free agent waters next month.

