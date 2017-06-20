The Atlanta Hawks have traded center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets, according to Marc Spears of ESPN's Undefeated.

Charlotte is packaging Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli and 41st pick to Atlanta in exchange for Howard, according to Adrian Wojnarowksi of The Vertical.

Howard is coming off a season in which he averaged 13.5 points, 12. rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Earlier this year, Howard was tied to trade rumors that would have sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans but the talks never materialized, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Howard just completed his first season with the Hawks after signing a three-year deal in July 2016 reportedly worth about $70.5 million.