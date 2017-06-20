NBA

Report: Lakers trade D’Angelo Russell, Timofey Mozgov to Nets for Brook Lopez, first rounder

0:40 | NBA
Report: Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell, Mozgov to Brooklyn for Brook Lopez and 27th pick
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the 27th pick in the draft, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Los Angeles holds the No. 2 pick in the draft and has been strongly linked to Lonzo Ball, in addition to their reported pursuit of Paul George via trade.

The deal sheds the Lakers of Mozgov’s unwieldy contract, which pays him $37.5 million over the next three seasons, but also sees Russell, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, depart. Still just 21 years old, Russell averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 assists per game last season.

Lopez had been the Nets’ top player for the past several seasons and averaged 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. He will presumably slide into a starting center role in Los Angeles. He has $22.6 million remaining on the final year of his contract.

The deal clears long-term cap space for the Lakers and positions them to make a big offer to George or another free agent next off-season. Wojnarowki reports the Lakers could be angling for George and LeBron James, and are likely to draft Ball at No. 2. The Lakers also hold the No. 28 pick in the first round, giving them back to back selections.

The Nets still hold pick No. 22, and receive a young building block to pair with Caris LeVert, who is seen as one of the team’s foundational pieces.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters