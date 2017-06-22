NBA

Fans apparently kicked out of James Dolan concert for yelling 'You're a terrible singer!'

NBA
Five Kristaps Porzingis trades that actually work
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

As the New York Knicks make their picks in the NBA Draft, owner James Dolan is holding a charity concert with his band JD & The Straight Shot. According to Charlotte Wilder of SB Nation, two people in attendance were reportedly kicked out for yelling that Dolan is a bad singer.

Dolan reportedly told people that he did not plan to have the concert on the same night as the draft, according to Wilder.

Dolan is a vocalist and guitarist for the draft.

Dolan continued with his concert after the two guys left.

Next year, we'll hear that he's holding a concert on the first day of the playoffs since the Knicks didn't plan to be there.

