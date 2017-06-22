Fans apparently kicked out of James Dolan concert for yelling 'You're a terrible singer!'
As the New York Knicks make their picks in the NBA Draft, owner James Dolan is holding a charity concert with his band JD & The Straight Shot. According to Charlotte Wilder of SB Nation, two people in attendance were reportedly kicked out for yelling that Dolan is a bad singer.
Dolan reportedly told people that he did not plan to have the concert on the same night as the draft, according to Wilder.
Dolan is a vocalist and guitarist for the draft.
They kept going as they were escorted out. "I want my money back! Don't quit your day job! Seriously your voice is awful!"— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 23, 2017
Dolan stares at them, laughs into the mic, and goes, "Okay let's just keep going. You guys like Johnny Cash?"— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 23, 2017
Dolan continued with his concert after the two guys left.
Next year, we'll hear that he's holding a concert on the first day of the playoffs since the Knicks didn't plan to be there.