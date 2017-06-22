Lauri Markkanen comes into the 2017 NBA draft as one of this year's purest shooters. The Finland native is weak defensively, but he has big potential entering the professional ranks following a single season of college basketball.

The 7-foot power forward spent his freshman year at Arizona, averaging 15.6 points and just over seven rebounds per game. Markkanen was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection. Coming into the draft, he was projected to be a top-10 pick.

Learn more about Markkanen below.

Scouting report

Bio: The highest-rated European prospect of the 2016 recruiting class, Markkanen did not disappoint during his freshman season at Arizona. The 7’0” sharpshooter from Finland truly burst onto the scene with a dominant performance at last year’s U20 European Championships. His strong play in the Pac-12 earned Third-Team All-American honors from multiple media outlets and garnered a first-team all-conference selection.​

Strengths: Markkanen is arguably the premier shooter in the draft. He drained 42.3% of his attempts from the outside at Arizona, hoisting 4.4 per game. The NBA three-point line also won’t pose a challenge for his fluid mechanics. He’s a good rebounder, although he won’t make a living on the offensive glass. Scouts who evaluated his European performances also rave about his ability to handle the ball, both in transition and in half-court isolation settings. The thought of Markkanen running 4-5 pick-and-rolls with Karl-Anthony Towns or Kristaps Porzingis could induce nightmares for opposing NBA coaching staffs.

Weaknesses: What promise Markkanen brings on the offensive end, he equally lacks on the other. The defensive boards he gobbled appear translatable on tape, but he will struggle defending in space at the next level. For someone who attempted over 13 shots a game at Arizona, Markennan was an extremely limited playmaker, dishing just 32 assists in 37 games. There’s a legitimate fear he will never grow into more than just a knockdown shooter who spaces the floor for his teammates. That’s certainly a valuable player in the modern NBA, but those picking in the top 10 are certainly hoping to add a prospect who can provide far more.​

- Jake Fischer

Fast facts about Lauri Markkanen

Birthday: May 22, 1997

Position: Power forward

Height: 7'0"

Weight: 225 lbs.

Hometown: Vantaa, Finland

High school: Helsinki Basketball Academy