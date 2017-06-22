Unearthing old tweets from newly drafted sports stars is a cherished draft night tradition. The 2017 NBA draft did not disappoint, bringing a few to the surface and sending Twitter into a tizzy. Here's a look at a few of the highlights (or lowlights, depending on the tweet).

Let's start with a tweet the internet can't get over, courtesy of No. 9 overall pick Dennis Smith, Jr. Unfortunately, this gem was quickly deleted – which is disappointing but not especially surprising. It reads as follows: "Everybody has god given talents. Mine just so happens to be slangin this wood in my pants."

Incredible.

Dennis Smith Jr. deleted this quick 😂 pic.twitter.com/65Pgi4JqOg — Thomas William (@Thomburger) June 23, 2017

I personally like this more innocent one where he compares himself to okra.

Gumbo just ain't the same w/o okra. And you don't look as good w/o me it's the same thing — Dennis Smith Jr. (@Dennis4Smith) July 8, 2016

Terrance Ferguson, who was selected No. 21 overall by Oklahoma City, had a take on his new team that might upset some (all) Thunder fans.

Lol where the thunder fans at👀 pic.twitter.com/wn5fmICIHR — Terrance Ferguson (@the2kferguson) May 29, 2016

New Sacramento Kings draftee Zach Collins wasted no time deleting an old tweet from 2012, but not before the internet secured a screenshot. Tweets are forever.

The @trailblazers got a real star with this kid pic.twitter.com/zy7XGuJ5KO — 12up (@12upSport) June 23, 2017

Some more archived content from the 2017 draftees:

If your girlfriend says hey to me that's our girlfriend now idc — O.G. Anunoby (@OAnunoby) February 23, 2014

No longer need to go whale watching after walking into that Walmart... — Tyler Lydon (@Tyler_Lydon14) October 5, 2014

And let's conclude on a nicer note. Here's new Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu chronicling summer 2011—with the team.

Eating pizza with the team.... — Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) April 16, 2011

At BaskinRobins widd da team — Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) July 8, 2011

At Chilli's with the team. — Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) July 15, 2011

At IHOP with the team. #HDS — Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) July 24, 2011

Riding go karts with the team — Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) August 1, 2011

Mannn might hit up the movies tommorro widd the team ! — Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) August 20, 2011

Until the day comes that top prospects do a thorough social media cleanup, we'll appreciate getting this unfiltered insight into their lives.