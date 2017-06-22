The Toronto Raptors broke the 50-win barrier for the second year in a row, finishing 51-31 in 2016-2017. The bench shined throughout the year, handling injuries that hobbled a number of the starting five. But the team enters summer 2017 with a roster full of question marks, namely what will happen with Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka in free agency.

The uncertainty combined with the lone pick might lead the Raptors to look for versatility in the draft. Last year, the team selected Jakob Poeltl at No. 9 overall and Pascal Siakam at No. 27. Neither player stood out exceptionally in their rookie seasons but both have plenty of upside.

Here's the full list of picks the Raptors hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 23 (No. 23 overall)