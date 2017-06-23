Clippers forward Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent this off-season, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Griffin, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, has spent his entire career with the Clippers. He had just under $21.4 million remaining on his deal. He has been rumored as a target for the Rockets and Celtics.

The 28-year-old Griffin has never averaged fewer than 18 points per game. He has dealt with several injuries over the past few seasons that have limited his contributions to the Clippers, including a season-ending toe injury in Game 3 of the Clippers’ first round series against the Jazz this season.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul is also expected to opt out of his contract. The team can offer both players more money than any other franchise, but both their futures are unclear. Shooting guard J.J. Redick is another key free agent.