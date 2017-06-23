NBA

Report: Blake Griffin opts out of Clippers contract, becomes free agent

1:20 | NBA
What Rookies earn in the NBA
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Clippers forward Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent this off-season, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Griffin, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, has spent his entire career with the Clippers. He had just under $21.4 million remaining on his deal. He has been rumored as a target for the Rockets and Celtics.

The 28-year-old Griffin has never averaged fewer than 18 points per game. He has dealt with several injuries over the past few seasons that have limited his contributions to the Clippers, including a season-ending toe injury in Game 3 of the Clippers’ first round series against the Jazz this season.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul is also expected to opt out of his contract. The team can offer both players more money than any other franchise, but both their futures are unclear. Shooting guard J.J. Redick is another key free agent.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters