Video: Monty Williams gives emotional acceptance speech for first Sager Strong Award

Grief is not gray: Lessons from Monty Williams
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The NBA couldn’t have picked a better recipient for its first Sager Strong Award.

Former Thunder coach Monty Williams was honored with the award Monday night for his courage after the sudden death of his wife, Ingrid. 

Chris Ballard detailed Williams’s story for Sports Illustrated in April and Williams showed that same spirit of compassion and perseverance on Monday in a stirring acceptance speech. 

Williams was the associate head coach of the Thunder at the time of his wife’s death and stepped away from the team at the end of that season. He then took a front office job with the Spurs in order to be able to spend more time with his children. 

