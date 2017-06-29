The Knicks will interview former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin for their vacant presidency, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports.

Griffin and the Cavaliers parted way this off-season, reportedly over differences with owner Dan Gilbert. He had been linked to open presidencies around the league during the playoffs.

In Cleveland, Griffin was a rare case of a title-winning general manager who had not received a promotion to president, the position Phil Jackson vacated in New York this week. The Knicks have had general manager Steve Mills handle basketball operations in the interim.

Griffin began his career in Phoenix, where he spent 17 years working his way up the ladder before joining the Cavs in 2010. He became full-time general manager in 2014.

He was responsible for acquiring Kevin Love after LeBron James returned to the franchise, and was part of the decision to make Tyronn Lue head coach in 2016 at the expense of David Blatt, which was followed by the Cavs’ impressive title run behind James, Love and Kyrie Irving. Cleveland has been to three straight Finals with that core.

The Knicks went 31–51 last season and have not made the playoffs since 2013.