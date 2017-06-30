NBA

Bulls release Rajon Rondo

Stanley Kay
43 minutes ago

The Chicago Bulls have released Rajon Rondo, the team announced Friday. 

Rondo played just one season with the Bulls, averaging 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game. The point guard was one of marquee signings last off-season, but his playing time declined over the year before he experienced a resurgence in the postseason, helping Chicago to a surprise 2–0 lead over the Celtics before he broke his thumb.  

The Chicago Tribune reported earlier this week that the Bulls were trying to assess the trade market for Rondo ahead of the free agency's start on Saturday at 12 a.m. ET. 

The Bulls also waived guard Isaiah Canaan. 

Chicago has been active so far this off-season, dealing star Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves in a draft–day trade. 

