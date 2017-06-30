NBA

Report: Warriors will sign Stephen Curry to five-year, $201 million max contract

0:46 | NBA
Report: Paul George traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have agreed to a $201 million max contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Marc Stein first reported the two sides were on track to get the new ‘supermax’ deal done under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The deal would presently be the richest contract in NBA history.

Inking Curry to a big contract appears to be the Warriors’ first off-season priority, after he made just $18 million last season in the final year of a highly discounted $44 million contract he signed going into the 2013–14 season. The 2015 and 2016 MVP and two-time NBA champion will remain with Golden State long-term.

• Free Agency hub: Grading every deal

Offering the deal to retain Curry was likely a no-brainer for the Warriors, who are also expected to re-sign Kevin Durant later in free agency.

Curry averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds last season, again leading the league in three pointers made.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters