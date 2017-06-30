Stephen Curry and the Warriors have agreed to a $201 million max contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Marc Stein first reported the two sides were on track to get the new ‘supermax’ deal done under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The deal would presently be the richest contract in NBA history.

Inking Curry to a big contract appears to be the Warriors’ first off-season priority, after he made just $18 million last season in the final year of a highly discounted $44 million contract he signed going into the 2013–14 season. The 2015 and 2016 MVP and two-time NBA champion will remain with Golden State long-term.

Offering the deal to retain Curry was likely a no-brainer for the Warriors, who are also expected to re-sign Kevin Durant later in free agency.

Curry averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds last season, again leading the league in three pointers made.