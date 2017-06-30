NBA

NBA Free Agency 2017: Grading Every Deal

Give and Go: Blockbuster trade kicks off before NBA free agency

  • The Crossover's experts are here to grade every deal in NBA free agency. Here, you can find every instant reaction in one place.
Saturday July 1st, 2017

This year's NBA free agency is heightened due to the blockbuster deals that preceded it. Chris Paul has moved on to the Rockets, Jimmy Butler is now with the Wolves and the list goes on and on. That said, there are still large chess pieces on the board, and we will grade each deal as they are picked off by teams in the market. 

High-Profile Players

Paul George:  Will Thunder trajectory satisfy George?

Blake Griffin: The All-Star got his own team without leaving L.A.

Contract Extensions

Stephen Curry: Warriors will sign Curry to five-year, $201 million max contract

John Wall: Wizards offer point guard $170 million deal

All Signings

For an up-to-the-minute rundown of all free agent signings, follow our live blog

 

 

 

 

 

