NBA

Report: Derek Fisher formally charged with DUI for car crash

0:44 | NBA
Report: Car in Derek Fisher DUI crash registered to Matt Barnes
Chris Chavez
3 hours ago

Former New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was charged with two counts of DUI for his car crash on June 5, where he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to TMZ.

Fisher was arraigned on charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher on Wednesday.

Fisher was driving when his flipped over on a California highway at about 3 a.m.. Former "Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan was also in the car. Neither passenger was injured in the crash.

Officers arrested Fisher after a DUI test.

The car was reportedly registered to Matt Barnes, who is Govan's ex-husband.

