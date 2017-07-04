Reports: Gordon Hayward, Celtics agree to contract

Gordon Hayward has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes first reported the news. The terms of the contract have not yet been reported.

In conflicting reports, TNT’s David Aldridge reported that Hayward has not yet decided, and his agent Mark Bartelstein went on record with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski saying the same. USA Today’s Sam Amick reports the Celtics were made aware of Hayward’s decision.

Hayward reportedly chose the Celtics over the Miami Heat and a chance to remain with the Utah Jazz after taking a round of meetings with the three teams over the weekend. He was considered the biggest remaining free-agent domino on the market.

The signing is a win for Boston, who have collected numerous draft picks and young players and chose not to trade the assets they’d collected to try and land a star player. Hayward gives them a high-level scoring option and additional shooting on the perimeter. Boston had the best record in the East last season but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals.

The Jazz could have signed Hayward to a five-year deal and offered him the most money after he chose to opt out of the final year of his contract. He chose Boston, where he will reunite with his college head coach Brad Stevens, who recruited him to play at Butler.

Hayward averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Utah Jazz last season, leading the team to their first postseason appearance in four years. The 27-year-old was selected by the Jazz with the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA draft. His scoring average has increased in each of his first seven NBA seasons and he was named to his first All-Star team this year.