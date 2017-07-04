NBA

Timeline: Gordon Hayward's 4th of July free agency rollercoaster

1:20 | NBA
Khadrice Rollins
26 minutes ago

It appeared Gordon Hayward had made a decision Tuesday about where he would be playing next season. However, as the news started to come in that Hayward was heading to the Boston Celtics, more reports started to come in that the All-Star forward had actually not decided on where he was headed.

The Hayward saga has been captivating Twitter throughout the day, given the volume of reports and his status as the biggest free agent left on the board. Let’s run through how the Hayward news broke throughout the day.

It all started with who was following whom on Instagram.

NBA
Gordon Hayward’s trainer apparently just followed all the Celtics on Instagram

Then, the idea of Hayward heading to Boston started to seem like a reality.

And then it didn't.

But not everybody got the message.

Soon enough however, more people started to report that Hayward to the Celtics was not a done deal just yet. His agent went on the record saying so. It was cloudy.

Among the Celtics who celebrated the "decision" was point guard Isaiah Thomas.

But that celebration was indeed premature, as more information started to come out of Utah.

So yeah, it’s complicated. And still we wait.

