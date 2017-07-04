How much do NBA rookies make in their first contracts?

It appeared Gordon Hayward had made a decision Tuesday about where he would be playing next season. However, as the news started to come in that Hayward was heading to the Boston Celtics, more reports started to come in that the All-Star forward had actually not decided on where he was headed.

The Hayward saga has been captivating Twitter throughout the day, given the volume of reports and his status as the biggest free agent left on the board. Let’s run through how the Hayward news broke throughout the day.

It all started with who was following whom on Instagram.

If you guys are trying to read the tea leaves and start pre-writing your posts, here's who Hayward's trainer followed recently on IG: pic.twitter.com/gw0xvMGiuT — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 4, 2017

Then, the idea of Hayward heading to Boston started to seem like a reality.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017

And then it didn't.

The Utah Jazz are still waiting to be told of Gordon Hayward's intentions, league source tells ESPN. Hayward hasn't told them his plans yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

But not everybody got the message.

😔 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) July 4, 2017

Soon enough however, more people started to report that Hayward to the Celtics was not a done deal just yet. His agent went on the record saying so. It was cloudy.

Okay. Strap in. Told by a source w/knowledge of the process that Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision yet & is still in the process. FWIW. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, is indeed saying he hasn't made decision yet. Meanwhile, Celtics celebrating his alleged decision. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

Among the Celtics who celebrated the "decision" was point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas' wife just posted this. I'm shaking... ☘ pic.twitter.com/V7tbbdHkqV — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 4, 2017

But that celebration was indeed premature, as more information started to come out of Utah.

We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship. — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) July 4, 2017

League source tells me "Gordon has changed his mind four times in the last four days" — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 4, 2017

So yeah, it’s complicated. And still we wait.