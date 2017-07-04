Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, ushering in the first day of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The weekend kicked off with a bang when Paul George was traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin signed new max contracts with their respective teams. Gordon Hayward is still on the open market. But stars like Carmelo Anthony could still be on the move through trade.

Don't forget: Free agents can agree to deals but cannot sign contracts until July 6 at 12:01 p.m Eastern, when the NBA's moratorium period ends.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league. (All times ET.)

Tuesday

• The Clippers, Nuggets and Hawks are working on a sign-and-trade to send Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles on a three-year, $65 million deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The same deal with Gallinari could see veteran guard Jamal Crawford end up with the Hawks, with the team likely wanting a buyout. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN.com)

• The Knicks have reached out to Spurs restricted free agent Jonathon Simmons. (Ian Begley, ESPN.com)

• Free agent guard Mike Scott is finalizing a minimum deal with the Washington Wizards, (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)