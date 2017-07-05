NBA

Report: Dion Waiters finalizing four-year deal with Miami Heat

NBA
How much do NBA rookies make in their first contracts?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Dion Waiters is finalizing a four-year deal to remain with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Waiters initially declined his option for the 2017-18 season that was worth about $3.2 million.

In his first season with Miami, Waiters recorded career highs with 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 40% three-point percentage per game. He also averaged 15.8 points for the second-highest mark of his career.

NBA free agency primer | Draft: Winners and losers | More from The Crossover

Waiters has previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

