The Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million contract with free agent guard Nick Young on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Young, 32, opted out of his contract with the Lakers to become a free agent. He averaged 13.2 points per game as a regular starter with L.A. last season. The man better known to many as “Swaggy P” had been with the Lakers since 2013.

Young shot 40.4% from three last season on seven attempts per game and will provide additional perimeter scoring, likely coming off the bench for Golden State.

The defending champion Warriors returned Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston to their bench this off-season, in addition to signing Omri Casspi to a minimum deal. Stephen Curry signed a new max contract, and Kevin Durant chose to take less money to give the team additional financial flexibility.