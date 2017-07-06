NBA

Report: Dan Gilbert offered Chauncey Billups less than half the typical team president salary

0:42 | NBA
Did Cavaliers lowball Chauncey Billups?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

One of the factors in Chauncey Billups’s decision not to take the Cavaliers’ open team president job was the low salary offered by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, ESPN’s Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears report.

The typical starting salary for a team president is about $4 million and Billups was initially offered $1.5 million before Gilbert upped the offer to $2 million, according to the report. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Billups had turned down the job, though Haynes and Spears report that money was not the only factor in his decision. 

The report also adds new details about former Cavs general manager David Griffin’s departure. Gilbert announced last month that Griffin’s contract would not be renewed, despite LeBron James’s vocal support for the GM. Gilbert reportedly did not consult with James before deciding not to bring Griffin back. Haynes and Spears report that Griffin had “one of the lowest salaries in the league” for a GM at less than $2 million and that he had angled for a pay raise and increased power, which Gilbert shot down. 

The Cavaliers are valued by Forbes at $1.2 billion and Gilbert’s net worth is estimated at $5.9 billion. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters