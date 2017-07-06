NBA

The most relatable player in the NBA is Klay Thompson (in China)

3:18 | NBA
Does Kevin Durant deserve credit for taking pay cut?
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors are the most famous team of basketball players on the planet. This, we can reasonably state as fact.

Now, who’s the most famous Warrior? Who cares. Perhaps the better question is...which Warrior is the most relatable?

It’s not Kevin Durant. It’s not Draymond Green. It’s totally not Swaggy P (wow, he’s on the Warriors now). David West, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are too old (at least for the target demographic of this blog post).

The answer was once Steph Curry, but now that he’s won two MVPs and will soon sign the richest contract in the history of American professional sports...throw that out the window. The most relatable player on the Warriors is Klay Thompson.

Thompson is the rare blend of reliably deadly from three and also reliably laid back and ready to crack open a beer on the sidelines. He’s inching closer to our vaunted pantheon of athletes who are also slacker heroes, alongside luminaries like Manny Ramirez, Rasheed Wallace, Bartolo Colon, segway Ronaldo and John Daly (albeit, more of a degenerate).

China Klay is ready for prime time.

Klay has been in China for most of the past two weeks doing promo for Anta, who just signed him to a new sneaker deal. Lots of athletes do these sneaker tours, but few have experienced life quite as honestly or as publicly as he did.

The missed dunk, which went viral after Klay ate too much Dim Sum and tried to play above the rim, kicked off a whirlwind series of events that were lovingly chronicled by social media users. I have no idea in what sequence any of these things happened in real life, but that’s beside the point. What would any of us do on a whirlwind tour of China but play basketball and eat? 

It starts to mean more when you consider the metaphor. China Klay is the patron saint of everyone enjoying their mid-to-late 20s with enough self-awareness to understand that we’re all slightly washed. The key, as a wise person once said, is to just lean into it.

Klay had the time of his life. Part of that is just letting go. It’s the secret to everything.

Anyway, enough with the rhetoric. Who among us?

Stop what you’re doing, do a search on Google and buy one of those cool Warriors Chinese New Year jerseys. Because China Klay is your favorite player now (and forever). Here’s to next summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters