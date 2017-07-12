NBA

Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Signs One-Year Deal With The Lakers

2:53 | NBA
Will Thunder be able to retain Paul George past 2017-18?
Rohan Nadkarni
41 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The Nets were reportedly also interested in the guard, who will instead move west.

Caldwell-Pope started the off-season as a restricted-free agent, but the Pistons renounced his rights after adding guards Langston Galloway and Avery Bradley. Caldwell-Pope was reportedly looking for a max contract offer, but instead he will settle for a one-year deal that allows him to re-enter the market next summer. The contract also doesn’t affect L.A.’s cap space for next summer, when the Lakers are expected to chase LeBron James. 

Caldwell-Pope played four seasons for the Pistons before entering free agency. Last year, he averaged 13.8 points per game on 39.9% shooting, including 35% from three. In his career, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 11.7 points per game on 40.5% shooting from the field.

KCP will join No. 2 Lonzo Ball as the likely starters in the Lakers’ remade backcourt. L.A. also drafted Villanova’s Josh Hart in June, with four-year guard Jordan Clarkson in the mix as well.

The Lakers may not be done tinkering with their backcourt rotation even after adding Caldwell-Pope. The team has reportedly also shown interest in former Bulls and Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters