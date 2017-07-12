The Los Angeles Lakers and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The Nets were reportedly also interested in the guard, who will instead move west.

Caldwell-Pope started the off-season as a restricted-free agent, but the Pistons renounced his rights after adding guards Langston Galloway and Avery Bradley. Caldwell-Pope was reportedly looking for a max contract offer, but instead he will settle for a one-year deal that allows him to re-enter the market next summer. The contract also doesn’t affect L.A.’s cap space for next summer, when the Lakers are expected to chase LeBron James.

Caldwell-Pope played four seasons for the Pistons before entering free agency. Last year, he averaged 13.8 points per game on 39.9% shooting, including 35% from three. In his career, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 11.7 points per game on 40.5% shooting from the field.

KCP will join No. 2 Lonzo Ball as the likely starters in the Lakers’ remade backcourt. L.A. also drafted Villanova’s Josh Hart in June, with four-year guard Jordan Clarkson in the mix as well.

The Lakers may not be done tinkering with their backcourt rotation even after adding Caldwell-Pope. The team has reportedly also shown interest in former Bulls and Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo.